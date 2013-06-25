Euro Energy Resources Limited Launches Awareness Campaign for AED Battery Packs

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Statistics from the health care industry indicate 50 to 75 percent of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest can be prevented by the use of an automated external defibrillator within 5 minutes following the onset of arrest. Due to the urgent need for portable AED's in emergency situations, restaurants, gyms, shopping centers and other public establishments are choosing to keep AED's on hand should such an issue arise. Though these devices produce life saving results, damaged or diminished batteries could render them useless. In light of this fact, Euro Energy Resources Limited has launched a campaign to increase awareness of their battery packs for popular AED models.



Jim Reed of Euro Energy Resources Limited affirmed, "Our standard, long life battery packs are designed specifically for use in an emergency situation. These disposable batteries are small, lightweight, safe and dependable. They have been proven to store more energy and provide a longer shelf life than their rechargeable counterparts; in addition, they eliminate the need to maintain a recharging routine. Recharging a battery is well worth saving a life, but those in charge of a fast paced environment rarely have the time to manage a structured recharging process. Stocking extra batteries is highly recommended to ensure a fresh, functional battery is readily available. Additional specifications and ordering information can be found on our website, www.euroenergy.co.uk."



Reed continued, "All our battery packs are manufactured within BS EN ISO 9001: 2008 specifications to ensure consistent quality. While we regularly perform additional testing on behalf of our customers, our products undergo thorough comprehensive testing to ensure our battery packs meet both manufacturing and environmental specifications. We also evaluate our products to confirm they will operate properly during the practical applications they are intended for. Testing is carried out in our state of the art Bitrode MCV5-24 channel test suite using our extensive range of advanced equipment."



Reed explained further, "Over the last 30 years, we have worked closely with a diversity of customers. Through our experience and technology, we have become a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of custom battery packs. We strive to work closely with our customers to develop battery packs that fully meet their specifications, and all our products are manufactured in the UK under stringent quality standards. Our dedicated technical team can provide project management for those customers who need it, offering advice and assistance from the concept stages through to the finished product. We, at Euroenergy, proudly supply complete customer service throughout any project."



About Euro Energy Resources Limited

For more than 30 years, Euro Energy has supplied batteries, battery packs, chargers and test equipment to a wide range of industries, including original equipment manufacturers, distributors, medical organizations, shipping companies and more. They have become known for their high level of quality, exemplary customer service and timely product delivery. For a full list of their products and services, customers are encouraged to visit Euroenergy.co.uk.