Euro-Tech Windows Introduces Tilt & Turn 88+ by Trocal Windows and Doors

North York, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The new line of Tilt and Turn windows and doors launched by Euro-Tech Window Industries are manufactured with TROCAL 88+ profile systems. Their beauty and quality, helps protect against environmental conditions as well as reduce the occupants’ energy consumption. The 88 mm depth and 1 3/4” triple glass provide maximum thermal efficiency and sound insulation. For a house or building situated in a noisy area, three layers of glass can significantly reduce the sound transmission and substantially increase the windows or doors energy rating (ER).



Tilt and turn windows and doors are also easy to use. By positioning the handle parallel to the floor, the window can open either 90 to180 degrees. When closed, the multi position locks around the perimeter of the window compresses it against the frame forming an air tight seal. When the handle is pointed towards the ceiling, the window will tilt in from the top while remaining closed at the bottom. At the tilt position, there is airflow passing at the top and sides of the window while it is still an effective barrier for any illegal entry. When the handle is pointed at the floor , it’s in a closed position.



The attractive, continental-style Tilt and Turn windows and doors are easy to clean and allow home and building owners to enjoy both ventilation and security. They are superior products with a hybrid model architectural finish aluminum exterior. Consumers can choose from over 100 colors with unlimited options. Aside from tilt and turn windows and doors, the product line also includes folding doors as well as tilt and slide doors and windows.



Euro-Tech windows and doors pass the government’s ENERGY STAR rating for energy efficiency.



About Euro-Tech Window Industries, Canada

For more than 35 years Euro-Tech Windows has been one of the leaders in manufacturing energy-saving windows and doors for the commercial, residential and renovation market. Euro-Tech Windows has offices in Ottawa, Burlington, Cambridge, Oshawa and London in Ontario. Canada. Visit http://www.eurotechwindows.ca for more information.