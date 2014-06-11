EuroGuide Releases Comprehensive How to Guide for Property Development Financing

Cardiff, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Many businesses and individuals find they need short term financing for a project they wish to fund or a purchase they wish to make. With bridging loans, clients receive immediate capital, capital designed to tide them over until the conventional funding comes through. Individuals secure the loan with the property being purchased or one already owned and only pay interest on the bridging loan.



"Many find this type of loan allows them to take advantage of a great deal, on a property they wish to own or a business venture they wish to fund. Individuals typically use the funds to purchase a new property while waiting for the current one to sell or to finance the purchase of an investment property for a short period of time. Businesses often choose to make use of bridging loans for property development purposes, and there are many other situations where one may benefit from the use of a loan of this type," Michael Bester of EuroGuide (http://www.euroguide.org/) explains.



Development projects require the assistance of experts in the area of financing, and EuroGuide employs experts of this type to help clients sell or let a property being developed. Once the project has been completed, the experts help the client with the refinancing process.



"As the marketplace continues to change, EuroGuide works to develop the expertise and knowledge clients need while offering reliable and flexible financing. The company offers access to exclusive lines not available to the general public, lines provided through forward-thinking lenders. This reduces the stress one experiences when attempting to find and secure funding for various projects. Visit http://www.euroguide.org/property-development-finance/ for more information on how the company strives to help clients achieve their dreams," Bester continues.



To simplify the funding process, EuroGuide offers a comprehensive how to guide to raising property development finance, available at http://www.euroguide.org/property-development-finance/raising-property-development-finance/. The guide explains how to draft a business plan, capture potential costs, secure and use financing and more. This comprehensive guide shows project developers exactly how to treat every undertaking as a business for great results.



"Many assume property development is glamorous as this is how television shows portray the industry. To succeed in property development, as with any field, one must be willing to work hard and put in a lot of effort. For those willing to do so, EuroGuide remains available to help individuals and businesses achieve their goals," Bester promises.



About EuroGuide

EuroGuide, the trading name of Charles Frank Finance Ltd, provides bridging loans for those in need of short term financing. A company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, EuroGuide remains qualified and accredited by the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers, ensuring compliance with their strict code of practice, a code registered with the office of fair trading.