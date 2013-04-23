Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Investor Investigation over possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was announced concerning whether certain Euronet Worldwide officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Euronet Worldwide officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for amendments to the 2006 Stock Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Euronet’s shareholders vote to approve an amendments to the Company’s 2006 Stock Incentive Plan which would increase the number of shares of Common Stock available for issuance by 3,400,000.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NASDAQ:EEFT common stock.



Euronet Worldwide, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $1.16 billion in 2011 to over $1.26 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from $36.96 million to $20.54 million.



Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) grew from $13.76 per share to $28.04 per share on April 11, 2013.



On April 22, 2013, NASDAQ:EEFT shares closed at $27.35 per share.



