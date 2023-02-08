Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Overview:



Advanced wound care solutions are used to repair acute or chronic wounds. Advanced wound care solutions function by managing appropriate oxygen flow and maintaining the needed wound temperature. Furthermore, it protects against bacterial and microbial infection, decreasing problems. Wounds, which might appear as abrasion, laceration, puncture, or avulsion, damage healthy skin and mucous tissues. Wounds can be chronic or acute. Acute wounds are caused by injuries and are treated surgically. Chronic injuries, on the other hand, are connected with serious systemic disorders such as pneumonia, tooth ulceration, stomatitis, and sluggish wound healing and typically do not heal sufficiently or quickly.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Europe Advanced Wound Care Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

The increased prevalence of diabetes and accompanying chronic wounds, as well as the ageing population, will have an influence on the advanced wound care industry, propelling it forward in the future.



Restraints:



However, the high cost of treatment is a major barrier that will limit the market's expansion across Europe.



Market Opportunities:



New wound care technologies and solutions are being introduced in developing nations, which will assist to optimise growth by acting as an opportunity for the advanced wound care market in developing countries.



Market Challenges:



The increased competition from other firms in various dressings, devices, and allografts may pose a threat to the expansion of the advanced wound care market for branded goods.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Europe Advanced Wound Care market can be segmented into application, methods, end user and, region



By Application:

- Surgical Wounds

- Ulcers

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Venous Ulcers

o Pressure Ulcers

o Arterial Ulcers

- Others



By Methods

- Dressings

o Antimicrobial Dressings

o Foam Dressings

o Gauze

o Hydrocolloids Collagen

o Film Dressings

o Hydrogels

o Composites

o Alginate Dressings

- Grafts

o Composite Skin Grafts

o Biologic Grafts

o Autografts

o Allografts

o Xenografts



By End User:

- Inpatient

- Outpatient Facilities



By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:



The advanced wound care industry in Europe is competitive due to rising demand and the entry of new market participants. The leading companies in Europe's advanced wound care industry control the majority of the market share. Some of the companies contributing to the market growth are

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Integra Lifesciences

- Cardinal Health Inc

- Molnlycke Health Care

- Smith & Nephew

- Coloplast AS

- 3M Company

- ConvaTec Group PLC

- Paul Hartmann AG

- Medtronic PLC



Regional Analysis:



Germany is predicted to lead with the greatest market share in Europe's advanced wound care market because German manufacturers are investing in the dressing segment and diabetes is more widespread in the nation, resulting in a higher incidence of diabetic ulcers. Due to an increase in the senior population and the availability of reimbursement scenarios for the dressing sector for wound care management, the United Kingdom is predicted to lead with the second biggest market share in Europe's advanced wound care industry.



Recent Developments:



- Smith & Nephew (UK) announced in June 2022 that it will construct a new R&D and production centre for its Advanced Wound Management business on the outskirts of Hull, UK. In its first ten years of operation, the new plant is projected to support more than $10 billion in sales.

- ConvaTec Inc. (UK) bought Triad Life Sciences (US) in March 2022. Triad Life Sciences creates biologically derived solutions to address unmet therapeutic requirements in surgical wounds, chronic wounds, and burns.



