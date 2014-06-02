Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Europe Alzheimer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The incidence of Alzheimers disease has been on a rise in Europe in recent years and it most likely to continue rising in the near future. It has been observed that close to 50% of dependency of aged people in Europe is attributed for by Alzheimers disease. The rapid growth in the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease over the next few decades in Europe is expected to result in immense pressure on the social and health-care systems of the region. There is an urgent need for developing curative or disease-modifying therapies to offset the upcoming Alzheimers disease epidemic.



Europe Alzheimers Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer disease. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Alzheimer drug market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Europe Alzheimers Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Europe Alzheimers Disease Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 19



Preclinical: 49



Clinical: 1



Phase-I: 25



Phase-I/II: 2



Phase-II: 26



Phase-II/III: 2



Phase-III: 5



Preregistration: 2



Marketed: 10



Unknown: 1



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156595/europe-alzheimer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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