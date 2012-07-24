Europe and China Offshore Wind Power Industry - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Offshore wind is the mean of a reliable, intensive and abundant renewable energy. This relatively new source of electricity generation, which is capable to meet much of the populated coastal areas need for power around the world, has been also stimulating the development of marine economies with thousands of new jobs.



Recently, offshore wind power has been widely viewed as a feasible way to transform economies from oil reliance to sustainable growth not only to meet government obligations in cutting emissions, but to provide the fundament for a new economic sector. Key actors of the oil and gas supply chains are very welcomed to step into and take an active role in the future advancement of offshore wind power industry. In fact, we can see how offshore wind is already providing a safety belt for marine industries across the North Sea region in Europe where oil is slowly depleting but offshore wind farm projects have been just started to take on a rapid phase of development. Thanks to strong government supports is clear that Europe is leading the sector which won a decisive role on making the transition to a low-carbon economy possible by the middle of this century. So keeping an eye on what is happing in the EU countries, more accurately off to their shores, is essential to predict the future potentials offshore wind provides for long term investments in other parts of the word, especially in the excitingly growing Chinese market.



The key aspects this report focuses on:

1. Overview on the most recent offshore wind power developments around the world.

2. Overview on the essential technologies in offshore wind but also presenting the potential development path for the sector.

3. Specific focus on the EU offshore wind power market with the key developments in 2011.

4. The China offshore wind power market potential is presented as well as the major challenges facing to the yet undeveloped Chinese market.

5. Chapter Five investigates into the technical, engineering and economical aspects of installing offshore wind farms in order to provide a good overview and clear understanding on investment cost. The main sections of the wind farm configuration are distinguished to identify the cost components. Each cost pool of subsystems is detailed by taking into account size and distance factors.

6. Donghai Bridge offshore wind farm is presented as a case study for return on investment analysis.

7. Finally, a comprehensive databank is included to this report to provide our readers a clear picture on the supply-chain of offshore wind market as well as the available turbines and all offshore wind farms in the four major markets (UK, Germany, Denmark, China). This enables further investigation into future potentials.



