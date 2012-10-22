New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Europe Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Banking Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- "European Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Banking Industry" is a new report by Timetric and VRL that extensively analyzes how media spend, marketing, sales strategies, practices and business planning are set to change in the European banking industry during 2012-2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of European banks and how spending by these financial institutions will change, providing insight into marketing behavior. In addition, the report also identifies the future growth of banks and other financial institutions, as well as merger and acquisition activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors but also examines their actions and business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and turnover.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- A total of 53% of respondents from banks and 66% from other financial institutions expect an 'increase' or 'significant increase' in the level of M&A activities.
- China, Brazil and India are the emerging markets that are expected to offer the strongest growth opportunities to the European banking industry. China was identified as the leading emerging market by 47% of respondents from banks.
- Of all respondents, 37% of respondents from banks and 36% from other financial institutions expect no change in their marketing expenditure over the next 12 months.
Scope
The report features the opinions of the European banking industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- High demand products and vital channels of growth
- Business concerns and success factors
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark your sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of banking industry companies in Europe.
- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by banks and other institutional investors in the industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BNP Paribas, UBS, UniCredit, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Deutsche Bank, Sberbank, Santander
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Cards and Payments Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Cards and Payments Industry
- Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- European Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies
- Global Power Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Transport Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry