Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Was Valued USD 4047.82 Million in 2020, Growth Expand to 6.3 % CAGR by 2027

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- The Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size is projected to reach US$ 4047.82 million by 2027, from US$ 2625.23 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.28% during 2021-2027.



Segment by Type



- Transmission Parts

- Frame & Forks Parts

- Wheel Parts

- Steering Components

- Others



Segment by Sales Channel



- Offline

- Online



Europe by Country



- Portugal

- Italy

- Germany

- France

- Nordic Countries

- Benelux

- Rest of Europe



TOC summary –



1 REPORT OVERVIEW



1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Transmission Parts 2

1.2.3 Frame & Forks Parts 3

1.2.4 Wheel Parts 4

1.2.5 Steering Components 4

1.2.6 Other Parts and Accessories 5

1.3 Market by Channel 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8



2 EUROPE GROWTH TRENDS



2.1 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Perspective (2016-2027) 9

2.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Growth Trends by Country 10

2.2.1 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size by Country: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.2.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 11

2.2.3 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 12

2.3 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Industry Dynamic 13

2.3.1 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Trends 13

2.3.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Drivers 14

2.3.3 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Challenges 15



3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 1



3.1 Europe Top Bicycle Parts and Accessories Players by Revenue 16

3.1.1 Europe Top Bicycle Parts and Accessories Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 16

3.1.2 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021) 17

3.2 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue 19

3.4 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio 20

3.4.1 Europe Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 20

3.4.2 Europe Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue in 2020 21

3.5 Key Players Bicycle Parts and Accessories Product Overview 21

3.6 Key Players Headquarter and Area Served 22

3.7 Date of Enter into Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market 22

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

4 BICYCLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE



Continue………



Please by full report or request sample report @- https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3547519/europe-bicycle-parts-and-accessories-market