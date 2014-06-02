Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Europe Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The pharmaceutical companies have recently been focusing increasingly on women's health. Among the diseases specific to women, breast cancer has become one of the leading causes of death for the women population globally and accounts for almost 3 per cent of the causes of death in women. It has been estimated that one in every 12 women is most likely to develop breast cancer at some point in her life, owing to risk factors such as hormonal effects, age and genetic predisposition.



In Europe, breast cancer has been the most diagnosed form of cancer and the deaths due to this disease have increased by 16% during the previous two years. Though the incidence rate has significantly increased, on the other side, there has also been an increase of treatment and survival rates in the European region in the recent years.



Europe Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Breast Cancer. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various clinical development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Breast Cancer drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Europe Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class ATC Codes



Europe Breast Cancer Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Unknown: 1



Research: 5



Preclinical: 10



Clinical: 5



Phase-I: 11



Phase-I/II: 12



Phase-II: 43



Phase-II/III: 1



Phase-III: 10



Preregistration: 1



Registered: 2



Marketed: 30



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156596/europe-breast-cancer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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