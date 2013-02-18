New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Europe Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- GlobalData's report, "Europe Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" is a comprehensive report on Europe Butadiene industry. The report provides country wise active and planned Butadiene plants information across Europe with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, installed capacity by key feedstock. In addition, it presents Butadiene capacity forecast, demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Butadiene producers in Europe. The report also provides profiles of leading companies involved in Butadiene production across Europe along with latest deals and developments related to these companies. These companies are selected on the basis of their Butadiene production capacity in Europe. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Europe Butadiene industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Butadiene industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in Europe from 2000 to 2016
- Information of all active and planned Butadiene plants in Europe with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Butadiene industry market dynamics in Europe from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand
- Comparison of supply demand scenario in Europe with other regions in the world
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Butadiene plants in Europe
- Company shares of key competitors in Europe and across major countries in the region
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Butadiene industry in Europe
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Butadiene industry in Europe
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Butadiene industry in Europe
- Understand the market positioning of Butadiene producers in Europe
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Europe
Companies Mentioned in this Report: INEOS Group Limited,, Eni S.p.A.,, The Dow Chemical Company,
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