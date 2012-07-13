Recently published research from GlobalData, "Europe Caprolactam Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Europe Caprolactam Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Europe Caprolactam industry. The research presents major market trends affecting Caprolactam in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Caprolactam producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of the specific petrochemical in the region covering all the major parameters.
Scope
- Caprolactam industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in Europe from 2000 to 2016
- Information of all active and planned Caprolactam plants in Europe with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Caprolactam industry market dynamics in Europe from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand
- Comparison of supply demand scenario in Europe with other regions in the world
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Caprolactam plants in Europe
- Company shares of key competitors in Europe and across major countries in the region
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Caprolactam industry in Europe
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Caprolactam industry in Europe
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Caprolactam industry in Europe
- Understand the market positioning of Caprolactam producers in Europe
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Europe
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Lanxess AG
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