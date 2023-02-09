Europe Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical Regions and Trends to 2023-2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- Overview:



Deep brain stimulation (DBS) involves delivering a small electrical current to a specific brain area. The current's energy, which stimulates brain cells, can aid with a variety of illnesses. The electricity is sent to the brain by one or more wires linked to a tiny implanted device inserted beneath the skin and around the collarbone. DBS can treat a variety of conditions, including movement disorders, mental health difficulties, and epilepsy.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/europe-deep-brain-stimulation-devices-market



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Europe Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The Europe Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. DBS is a neurosurgical procedure that involves the implantation of a medical device, called a neurostimulator, which sends electrical impulses to specific parts of the brain to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and depression, among others.



Segmentation Analysis:



In Europe, the market is segmented into product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into implantable pulse generators (IPGs) and leads. The IPGs segment holds the largest share in the market due to increasing demand for advanced technology and rising prevalence of neurological disorders.



By Product Type



Single-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator



By Application



Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Dystonia

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Others



By End user



Hospitals

Neurological Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Application Insights:



Based on application, the market is segmented into Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, epilepsy, and depression. The Parkinson's disease segment holds the largest share in the market due to increasing incidence of the disease and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/europe-deep-brain-stimulation-devices-market



Regional Analysis:



Geographically, the Europe DBS devices market is segmented into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest share in the market due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for advanced medical technologies.



Competitive Analysis:



Several key players operating in the Europe DBS devices market include



- Medtronic plc,

- Boston Scientific Corporation,

- St. Jude Medical (now part of Abbott Laboratories),

- Abbott Laboratories,

- others



These players are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share.



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.