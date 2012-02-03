New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2017- Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2017- Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery" provides key market data on the Europe Diabetes Care Devices market - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.
- Market size and company share data for Diabetes Care Devices market categories - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Diabetes Care Devices market..
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, LifeScan, Inc., Medtronic, Inc. and others.
Reasons to get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe Diabetes Care Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, LifeScan, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer HealthCare AG, Abbott Laboratories, Ypsomed Holding AG, Animas Corporation, NIPRO CORPORATION, ARKRAY, Inc., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG
