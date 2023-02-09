Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical Regions and Trends to 2023-2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- Overview:



Diabetes foot ulcers are a common ailment in diabetic people and a major health concern globally. Diabetes-related foot ulcers are thickened sores beneath the ankle. It is caused by irritated or injured feet as a result of minor trauma or pressure, as well as neuropathic and vascular abnormalities, impaired circulation, and excessive blood sugar.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The Europe diabetic foot ulcers market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the associated complications, such as diabetic foot ulcers. Diabetic foot ulcers are a major cause of morbidity and mortality among diabetic patients and are a major burden on healthcare systems in Europe.



Segmentation Analysis:



The market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into wound care products, off-loading devices, and others. The wound care products segment is the largest and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced wound care products among diabetic patients.



By Product Type



Wound Care Dressing

Foam Dressing

Hydrocolloid Dressing

Hydrogel Dressing

Alginate Dressing

Others Dressing

Biologics

Other



By Ulcer Type



Neuropathic Ulcer

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers



By End User



Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

Homecare Setting



End User Insights:



Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare. The hospitals segment is the largest and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of inpatient procedures and the need for advanced medical equipment in hospitals.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically, the market can be segmented into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Germany is the largest market for diabetic foot ulcers in Europe, followed by France and the United Kingdom. The growth in the German market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the associated complications, as well as the presence of a large number of healthcare professionals.



Competitive Analysis:



Some of the key players operating in the Europe diabetic foot ulcers market include

- Smith & Nephew,

- 3M,

- Medline Industries,

- ConvaTec Group Plc, and Paul Hartmann AG.



These players are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence and improve their product offerings.



