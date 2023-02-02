Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2030

Hyderabad, Not Applicable -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Overview

The Europe diabetic foot ulcer Market is estimated to reach at a high CAGR of during the forecast period (2023-2030).



A diabetic foot ulcer is a familiar condition in diabetic patients and is a critical health regard worldwide. Diabetic foot ulcers are thickened wounds below the ankle. It is generated by irritated or wounded feet due to nominal trauma or pressure, neuropathic and vascular changes, poor circulation, and high blood sugar.



Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Dynamics

Market drivers include the growing cases of diabetes in Europe, initiatives by the Europe government to fight against diabetes, the presence of key market players in Europe and developments by them boosting the market growth in the forecast period.



The growing cases of diabetes and government initiatives are predicted to drive Europe's market growth.



The growing cases of diabetes in Europe and the initiatives by the government to alleviate diabetes are boosting the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO, there are more than Sixty million people with diabetes in the European Region aged 25 years and over. Also, according to the international diabetes federation, there were over 61 million individuals living with diabetes and 1.1 million deaths due to diabetes in 2021, spending over USD 189 billion on diabetes. Moreover, the number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 67 million by 2030 and 69 million by 2045, showing an increase of 13 percent.



Furthermore, in July 2022, the European Parliament formed a Motion for Resolution on diabetes aimed to focus on the 170,000 children and the 32 million adults living with the disease in the European Union (EU) and the millions more on their way to developing it and re-design health systems, which build on the effective prevention and management of diabetes and other chronic diseases, to guarantee their resilience, improve EU citizens' quality of life and reduce inequalities. Thus from the data, it is indicated that the growing cases of diabetes and the government initiatives for proper management of diabetes in the European Union will drive the Europe diabetic foot ulcer market during the forecast period.



The high cost of chronic diabetic foot ulcer treatment in Europe is restraining the Europe diabetic foot ulcer market growth.



However, the high cost of chronic diabetic foot ulcer treatment is hampering the Europe diabetic foot ulcer market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to an article, the mean annual cost per patient was €10,091, hospitalization being the most appropriate direct cost. In the UK, the mean NHS expense of wound care over 12 months was assessed at £7800 per diabetic foot ulcer, of which 13% was attributable to amputations, ranging from £2140 to £8800 per healed and unhealed DFU, respectively, and £16,900 per amputated wound.



COVID-19 Impact on Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market

Throughout 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the care of non-communicable diseases worldwide, and diabetes is no exception. Whereas many branches of medicine have adapted to telemedicine, this is difficult and challenging for the diabetic foot, which often requires "hands-on" treatment. The global pandemic has presented many challenges in managing people with diabetes, particularly with late complications such as risk factors for foot ulceration. New patient consultation modes have been widely used during the pandemic, including telephone consultations and telemedicine, sometimes with video consultation. Thus, the outpatient management of people with diabetes and its complications has faced a huge challenge during the last twelve months. In many countries, the classical "face-to-face" clinics have been canceled and replaced by telephone consultations, as noted above. This development has therefore threatened those with diabetic foot problems, including active DFUs, ischemia, and Charcot neuroarthropathy.



Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Segment Analysis

Wound care dressing is expected to have a greater grasp of the diabetic foot ulcers market during the forecast period (2022-2029)



Wound care dressing is the most widely used treatment for diabetic foot care. Various wound care dressings procedures, including foam dressing, hydrocolloid, hydrogel, alginate, and other dressings, carry out the management of diabetic foot ulcers. Foam dressings generally comprise hydrophilic polyurethane foam that absorbs wound fluids, maintains moisture around the wound surface, and promotes healing. In addition, the increased focus on research and development of new wound dressings for diabetic foot ulcers is boosting the segment's growth in the forecast period. For instance, researchers at Queen's University Belfast have designed a new bandage treatment, known as a scaffold, to treat diabetic foot ulcers, which is cost-effective while improving patient outcomes. Produced by 3D bioprinting, the scaffolds slowly release antibiotics over four weeks to effectively treat the wound. Furthermore, a clinical study in Germany is recruiting for an explorative study to examine the clinical performance and safety of cutimed gelling fiber in routine clinical practice sponsored by BSN Medical GmbH. Thus, the mentioned data indicates that the wound dressing segment will hold most of the market in the forecast period.



Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Geographical Analysis

Germany is expected to be dominating the Europe diabetic foot ulcer market.



The growing cases of diabetes in Germany and the increased research activities and initiatives by different entities ensure the dominance of Germany over Europe's diabetic foot ulcer market. For instance, according to the International Diabetic Federation, there were over 6,199.9 diabetic individuals in Germany in 2021, accounting for the prevalence of diabetes in German adults to be 10.0%, estimated to reach around 6,519.7 by 2030. The health expenditure on diabetes was around 41,295.8 USD million in 2021 and is estimated to reach 42,364.9 by 2030. Moreover, against the backdrop of the great public health significance of diabetes mellitus, obtaining funds from the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has initiated a research project to demonstrate diabetes surveillance in Germany. Diabetes surveillance is fundamentally concerned with transparently delivering key data on diabetes in Germany for players in health policy, health research and practice, and the general public. In addition, the latest study from Helmholtz Zentrum Muenchen, the Technical University of Munich and the German Center for Diabetes Research is a noteworthy milestone for diabetes research by discovering a novel, and druggable insulin inhibitory receptor called an inceptor. Similarly, on 30 October 2020, the district of Marzahn-Hellersdorf in Berlin became the first German city to enter the Cities Changing Diabetes network.



Additionally, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) seeks to explore the causes of the disease and, through new scientific findings, design efficacious prevention and treatment steps to arrest the emergence or advancement of diabetes. Therefore, from the data, it is estimated that Germany dominates the Europe diabetic ulcers market and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period.



Europe Diabetic Foot Ulcers Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Europe diabetic foot ulcers market are ConvaTec, Inc., Acelity L.P., Inc., 3M Healthcare, Coloplast Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Medtronic among others. The key players are embracing various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, contributing to the growth of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market in Europe. For instance, in January 2022, RLS Global, a medical healthcare company based in Sweden, and ConvaTec, one of the world's leading advanced wound care companies, have continued progress with the distribution and commercialization of ChloraSolv, a ground-breaking gentle wound debrider, in Europe.



3M Healthcare



Overview:



3M is a leading manufacturer all over the world. It has a global presence and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the United States, which was founded on June 13, 1902. 3M deals with 60,000 various products under many brands; the product categories are adhesives, abrasives, laminates, passive fire protection, personal protective equipment, window films, paint protection films, dental and orthodontic products, electrical and electronic connecting and insulating materials, medical products, car-care products, electronic circuits, healthcare software and optical films.



Product Portfolio:



The Company's portfolio has 3M V.A.C. Ulta Therapy Unit: 3M V.A.C. Ulta Therapy System is a combined wound managing system that delivers four separate and distinct wound treatment alternatives in the comfort of one device: V.A.C. Therapy, Veraflo Therapy, Prevena Therapy and AbThera Therapy.