Europe Diesel Gensets Market 2014-2018: Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Diesel Gensets market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.79 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased public infrastructure project. The Diesel Gensets market in Europe has also been witnessing the increasing focus of vendors on the Eastern European market. However, the increasing regulation on environmental conservation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Diesel Gensets Market in Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe; it also covers the Diesel Gensets market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., and Kohler Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., GE Co., and Siemens AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports -



Specialty Fuel Additives (Deposit Control Additives, Cetane Improver, Antioxidants, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors and Other) Market for Gasoline, Diesel, ATF and Other Liquid Fuels - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019



View Full Information - http://www.researchmoz.us/specialty-fuel-additives-deposit-control-additives-cetane-improver-antioxidants-lubricity-improvers-cold-flow-improvers-corrosion-inhibitors-and-other-market-for-gasoline-diesel-atf-and-other-liquid-fuels-global-industry-analysis-size--report.html



Stringent regulations by government and environment regulatory bodies are expected to primarily drive the global market of specialty fuel additives. Increasing consumption of biodiesel and ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) are projected to boost fuel additives demand, especially for cold flow improvers, lubricity improvers and cetane improvers.



The study provides the estimates and forecasts of the global specialty fuel additives market in terms of volume and revenue for the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. The report provides the complete value chain for specialty fuel additives and analyzes key players in the chain. The study also includes major driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market. The study analyzes the competition with the help of Porter’s five force model and provides detailed analysis of bargaining power of suppliers, of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition.



China Diesel Engine Industry Report 2013-2016



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In 2012, China’s automotive diesel engine output and sales volume hit 3,320,805 and 3,395,241 respectively, representing the respective year-on-year decline rate of 7.49% and 9.53%. From January to June of 2013, the output and sales volume were 1,939,237 and 1,952,932 separately, up 10.86% and 6.60% each. In 2012-2013, the growth of the output and sales volume slowed down under the influence of China’s macroeconomy.



Chinese automotive diesel engine manufacturers are roughly divided into three types: first, the enterprises engaged in the production of a full range of models, such as Yuchai, Wuxi Diesel Engine Works and Dongfeng Cummins; second, the ones focusing on medium and heavy-duty engines (six-cylinder), represented by Weichai Power, Sinotruk Jinan Power and Shanghai Diesel Engine; third, the ones specializing in medium and light-duty engines (4-cylinder), including Yunnei Power, Anhui Quanchai, Chaoyang Diesel, JMC, Weichai Power Yangzhou Diesel Engine and DEUTZ (Dalian) Engine.



Global Diesel Gensets Market 2012-2016



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Global Diesel Gensets market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing energy deficit. The Global Diesel Gensets market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation generators. However, intense vendor competition could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Diesel Gensets Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Report, 2012-2013



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Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Report, 2012-2013 analyzes current status of the global and Chinese marine diesel engine market, sheds light on low-speed and medium-speed marine engine market segments, and delves into four international companies and 16 Chinese enterprises.



Hudong Heavy Machinery is the largest manufacturer of low-speed marine diesel engine in China, with annual output of 145 marine diesel engines (1.551 million kilowatts), including 125 low-speed ones (1.418 million kilowatts); in 2012, due to the shipping market downturn, the company’s marine diesel engine output fell to 140 units (1.446 million kilowatts).



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