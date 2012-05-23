New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Europe ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others" provides key market data on the Europe ENT Devices market - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.
- Market size and company share data for ENT Devices market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe ENT Devices market..
- Key players covered include William Demant Holding A/S, Sonova Holding AG, Widex A/S, Siemens Healthcare, Cochlear Limited, GN ReSound A/S and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe ENT Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: William Demant Holding A/S, Sonova Holding AG, Widex A/S, Siemens Healthcare, Cochlear Limited, GN ReSound A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc., MED-EL, Welch Allyn Inc., InHealth, Natus Medical Incorporated, Atos Medical AB
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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