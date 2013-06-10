"Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018)" Published

New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018) Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Region (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, MEA)
The EMEA gesture recognition and touchless sensing market report showcase detailed analysis of the technologies, applications, products, and countries of the broad markets.All the major applications, technologies and countries that are and will be important for the EMEA gesture recognition market, are identified and articulated in the report.The touchless sensing market is segmented into two broad level classifications namely; touchless sanitary equipment and touchless biometrics.
The total EMEA touchless sensing market is expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2018 ata double digit CAGR from 2013 till 2018. The gesture recognition market value in 2012 was approximately $70.28millionand is expected to reach $1.64 billion at 62.37% CAGR.
The report discusses all these markets by the different technologies, products, and applications.The touchless sensing market is segmented in two major product types namely; touchless biometrics and touchless sanitary equipment market. The touchless biometric market has been segmented by the different types like face, iris, voice, and touchless fingerprint biometrics. Similarly, touchless sanitary market has different types like; faucets, flushes, hand-dryers and others. The gesture recognition technology market includes technologies like 2D camera based, 3D camera based, ultrasonic, infrared arrays, and capacitive technology. These major technologies and products have been mapped against each other and also against the major countries.
The report also identifies different market dynamics, i.e. drivers, restraints, and opportunities of each of the markets. Major players of the current market and the players with high potential to enter the market have been identified and profiled. Apart from the company profiles, a Competitive landscape (CL) of the key players for each of the markets has been discussed in the report. The CL include detailed market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and the key growth strategies of each player.
The report also provides detailed about porters five force analysis for Touchless sanitary, touchless biometrics and gesture recognition markets. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using internal key parameters governing each of them.
The report includes critical market data showing the price trend analysis, emerging trends and value chain analysis. The touchless sensing and gesture recognition is also mapped against major individual countries likeGermany, U.K., France, Italy, Middle-East and Africa.
KEY TAKE-AWAYS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
