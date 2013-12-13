Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market to Reach $4.82 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Region (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Mea)- (2013 - 2018)" , published by MarketsandMarkets , the total EMEA touchless sensing and gesture recognition market is expected to reach $4.82 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 33.89% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 147 market data tables with 59 figures spread through 351 pages and in-depth TOC on Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Region (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Mea) - (2013 - 2018).

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/europe-gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-1149.html



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Touchless sensing technology market is driven by several factors like hygiene, low maintenance cost, government measures for water conservation, tourism and hospitality industry and many more. Touch-less sensing helps in maintaining a good hygiene. For example, in touchless sanitary equipment, one does not need to tap the faucet or the soap dispenser to avail of its function. The sensor senses the hand close to the equipment and performs its functions. This minimizes cross-contamination and maintains 100% hygiene.



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Increasing security concerns for both physical and cyber access is the main reason for the growth of touchless biometric market. Biometrics solution for several applications like automotive, banking & finance, commercial security, defense, travel & immigration and many more. The latest trends that are currently changing the pace of the market include; the legislative compliance to avoid fraud, use of multi model authentication in banking & finance, increasing security concerns for network, pc and internet security, smartphone-based mobile device.



Gesture recognition technology was there in the market since a long time but the first commercialized touch-less gesture recognition device was launched in 2010. EMEA region has glimpse of gesture recognition with the launch of Microsofts Kinect in 2010, since then there have been several product launches with gesture recognition technology. The EMEA is dominated by consumer electronics with more than 99% market share among all the other applications. The growing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets provides a huge potential for this market.



The report is segmented by technology, application, product and country. These segments have been further divided into sub-segment. The technology has been segmented into 2D camera based, infrared sensor arrays, capacitive/electric near field, ultrasonic and 3D technologies including stereoscopic, structured lighting, and 3D time-of-flight.



The touchless sensing market statistics are given by products, application and country. The broad markets of touchless sanitary equipment and touchless biometrics have been segmented by the various products. These include Faucets, Soap Dispenser, Trash-Can, Paper Towel, Flushes, and Hand Dryer for sanitary equipment and Fingerprint, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, and Voice Recognition for touchless biometrics.



The application segmentation of the market covers all the major applications like consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automobile and others (automation and home appliances) in detail.



The report provides detailed about porters five force analysis for Touchless sanitary, touchless biometrics and gesture recognition markets. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using internal key parameters governing each of them. The report also includes critical market data showing the price trend analysis, emerging trends and value chain analysis. The touchless sensing and gesture recognition is also mapped against major individual countries like Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Middle-East and Africa.



Browse related reports:

Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018): By Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary Equipment); Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive); Geography (Americas, EMEA, & APAC)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/touchless-sensing-gesturing-market-369.html



Americas Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018) Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/americas-gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-1129.html



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