GlobalData’s new report, “Europe Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017” provides key market data on the Europe Healthcare IT market – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Hospital Information Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.

- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories – Hospital Information Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.

- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Healthcare IT market..

- Key players covered include Siemens Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., GE Healthcare, iSOFT Group PLC, CompuGroup Medical AG., Cerner Corporation and others.



