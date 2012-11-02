Europe Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Europe Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems provides key market data on the Europe Healthcare IT market – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.

- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Healthcare IT market..

- Key players covered include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Siemens Healthcare, iSOFT Group Limited, CompuGroup Medical AG, InterSystems Corporation, GE Healthcare and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe Healthcare IT competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Siemens Healthcare Computer Sciences Corporation CompuGroup Medical AG. InterSystems Corporation GE Healthcare McKesson Corporation Noemalife S.p.A. Philips Healthcare Dedalus S.p.A. Cegedim SA Cerner Corporation Egton Medical Information Systems Limited Sectra AB Indra Sistemas, S.A. Carestream Health, Inc. Nexus AG Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA Apotheken Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH PHARMATECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG Awinta GmbH ChipSoft B.V. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Elekta AB VISUS Technology Transfer GmbH CHILI GmbH Epic Systems Corporation VEPRO AG medavis GmbH Systelab Technologies, S.A. Partezis Dasi Informatica SL Alliadis Group Esaote S.p.A. Picis, Inc. Cegeka NV Pharmagest Inter@ctive MIPS Diagnostics Intelligence Telemis SA Cambio Healthcare Systems AB



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91064/europe-healthcare-it-market-outlook-to-2018-clinical-it-systems-and-medical-imaging-information-systems.html