Industrial automation solutions such as DCS, MES, PLC, SCADA, and APC help companies in optimizing their business operations by effectively controlling the production processes. These automation solutions are widely used by different process and discrete industries such as Oil and Gas, Power, Pharmaceutical, Pulp and Paper, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Food and Beverage. These solutions provide real-time information about the processes in an organization, thereby improving the efficiency and optimizing the overall operational cost of the organization.



Analysts forecast the Industrial Automation Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.25 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Industrial Automation market in Europe is divided into five product segments: DCS, SCADA, PLC, MES, and APC.



Industrial Automation Market in Europe, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Industrial Automation market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Region

- Europe



Key Vendors

- ABB Ltd.

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Rockwell Automation Inc.

- Siemens AG



Other Prominent Vendors

- Applied Material Inc.

- Apriso Corp.

- Aspen Technologies Inc.

- Camstar Systems Inc.

- Control Systems International Inc.

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Eyelite Inc.

- GE Co.

- Invensys plc

- Metso Corp.

- Miracom Inc.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Omron Corp.

- SAP AG

- Schneider Electric SA

- Toshiba International Corp.

- Werum Software & Systems AG

- Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Market Driver

- Need to reduce manufacturing costs



Market Challenge

- Reluctance to migrate to latest technology



Market Trend

- Availability of wireless sensor networking



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?