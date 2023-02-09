Europe Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach at High CAGR of 8.95% by 2023-2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- The liver cancer therapeutics market in Europe is rapidly growing due to an increasing incidence of liver cancer in the region. Liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma, is one of the most common types of cancer globally, with Europe being no exception. According to recent estimates, the incidence of liver cancer in Europe is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.



To address this growing problem, various pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of innovative treatments for liver cancer in Europe. Some of the major players operating in the European liver cancer therapeutics market include Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck, and AstraZeneca, among others. These companies are focused on developing treatments that can improve the survival rate and quality of life of patients suffering from liver cancer.



In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of clinical trials being conducted in Europe to test the efficacy and safety of new liver cancer treatments. Some of the promising therapies that have emerged from these trials include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. In particular, immunotherapy has shown great promise in treating liver cancer and is expected to become a key component of the treatment landscape in the near future.



Market Segmentation:



By Type:

- Hepatocellular Carcinoma

- Cholangio Carcinoma

- Hepatoblastoma

- Other



By Therapy Type:

- Targeted Therapy

- Radiation Therapy

- Immunotherapy

- Chemotherapy



By End User:

- Hospitals And Clinics

- ASCs

- Cancer Rehabilitation Centers



Another major factor driving the growth of the European liver cancer therapeutics market is the increasing awareness about the disease among healthcare professionals and the general public. Governments and healthcare organizations in the region are actively promoting awareness about liver cancer and its risk factors, thereby increasing the demand for treatments. Additionally, the availability of favorable reimbursement policies and funding for liver cancer research is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.



In conclusion, the European liver cancer therapeutics market is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by the increasing incidence of liver cancer and the development of innovative treatments. With continued investment in research and development, the market is expected to expand rapidly, providing patients with better options for treatment and improving the quality of life for those affected by the disease.



Regional Analysis:



Germany is estimated to hold most of the Europe liver cancer therapeutics market in the forecast period, owing to the increasing research activities in this country and the growing liver cancer cases. For instance, in August 2022, Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem identified the cell of origin in mice of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice. Moreover, According to The Robert Koch Institute, a Federal Institute within the Federal Ministry of Health portfolio, in Germany, there were about 9,500 new cases per year, with about 8,000 deaths. On average, men are diagnosed at 71 years and women at 75. Thus, the mentioned data indicates that Germany will hold most of the Europe liver cancer therapeutics market throughout the forecast period.



