Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Europe Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The most common type of cancer in terms of incidence and mortality rate is Lung cancer. Lung cancer is a disease in which the lining of the cell of the lung tissue has an uncontrollable growth which in turn leads to the formation of tumor. There are two main types of lung cancer; small cell lung cancer which accounts for about 20% and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that accounts for about 80% of the total lung cancers. The major cause for around 80% of all lung cancers is the use of tobacco. Other causes include excessive usage of asbestos and high exposure to radon gas. In Europe, while around one quarter of cancer patients are more than 70 years old, and are largely affected by colorectal, gastric and prostate cancer, the younger population is observed to be more affected by lung cancer, along with brain and kidney cancer.



Europe Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of lung cancer in Europe. Research report covers all drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Europe lung cancer drug market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Europe Lung Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Number of Lung Cancer Drugs in Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Preclinical: 7



Clinical: 4



Phase-I: 11



Phase-I/II: 13



Phase-II: 56



Phase-II/III: 3



Phase-III: 28



Preregistration:2



Registered: 1



Marketed: 13



Unknown: 1



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156597/europe-lung-cancer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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