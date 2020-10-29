Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Global "Europe Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market" Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import, export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.



Europe Non Invasive Prenatal Testing market is set to touch US$ 500 Million by 2025.



The major European companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:



Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), LifeCodexx AG, Premaitha Health PLC and NIPD Genetics



Market overview:



Increasing maternal age is one of the main reasons behind growing cases of children born with chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome and Tuner's syndrome. Non-invasive prenatal diagnostics enable medical professionals to diagnose such condition beforehand. Hence, it is widely adopted in hospital, gynecology & obstetrics clinic, and at diagnostic centers.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) are used to analyze cell-free fetal DNA that detects whether the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. This process analyzes small fragments of a DNA that circulate in the blood of a pregnant woman. NIPT is described as non-invasive as only the blood of the pregnant woman is studied and it possesses no risk to the fetus. The massive investments in the development of efficient NIPT tools will bode well for the growth of the overall NIPT market in the foreseeable future.



Regions covered By Europe Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report 2020 to 2026 are



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).



