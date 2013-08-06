Europe Offshore Drilling Industry to 2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Offshore Drilling Industry in Europe to 2016 – Norway a Driving Force for the European Offshore Drilling Industry, Reserves and Development Projects”. The study, which is an offering from the company’s Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore drilling industry in Europe and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major happenings in regions worldwide.



COMPLETE REPORT WITH TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/offshore-drilling-industry-in-europe-to-2016-norway-a-driving-force-for-the-european-offshore-drilling-industry-reserves-and-development-projects-report.html



Scope



Overview and analysis of the offshore drilling industry of Europe

Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016

Analysis and forecasts of offshore wells drilled and offshore drilling expenditure

Provides country-specific data analysis of Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, UK, Russia, FSU and others

Analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry in Europe

Analyzes the competitive scenario in the offshore drilling industry in Europe



Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the offshore drilling industry in Europe

Identify opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry in Europe

Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the offshore drilling industry in Europe

Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major players in the offshore drilling industry in Europe



Browse All GBI Research Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/gbi-research-2.html



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Norway a Driving Force of the European Region in Terms of Offshore Reserves and Development Projects

2.2 Offshore in Europe Witnessing Substantial North-West Exploration and Production Activity

2.3 Offshore Drilling Expenditure in Europe Expected to Grow to About $12.8 billion in 2016



3 Offshore Drilling Industry in Europe to 2016 – Report Guidance

3.1 Report Guidance



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

WebSite:http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit Blog@ http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com