Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Europe Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis 2014 market report to its offering

Rare diseases are classified as those that affect fewer than 200,000 in the United States and less than 5 in 10,000 in the EU. The term orphan was associated with these drugs in order to reflect the lack of interest by pharma companies. In the European Union, orphan drugs are known as orphan medicinal products. Many treatments which are commercially available in todays world lack the ability to address most of the rare disease indications. This throws open significant potential and opportunities in the European Union and other regions of the world which are currently untapped.



The rare diseases normally include certain cancers, metabolic conditions, diseases of the nervous system and musculoskeletal disorders, which are extremely life-threatening and impact lesser than 5 people in every 10,000 people. However, as a group, these diseases together could possibly affect close to 30 million people directly or indirectly in Europe. This shows the significant of the need to develop an increasing number of orphan medicinal products in the European region.



Europe Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis 2014 by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various orphan designated drugs being developed in Europe. Research report covers all orphan designated drugs being developed in various clinical phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Europe orphan designated drug market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Europe Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis 2014 research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



Patent Information



Molecular Formula



Brand Names



Development Agreements



ATC Codes



Number of Orphan Designated Drugs in Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Preclinical: 35



Clinical: 2



Phase-I: 27



Phase-I/II: 49



Phase-II: 92



Phase-II/III: 16



Phase-III: 86



Preregistration: 24



Registered: 21



Marketed: 75



Unknown: 1



No Development Reported: 5



Suspended: 6



Discontinued: 80



Application Withdrawn: 4



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156598/europe-orphan-drug-pipeline-analysis-2014.html

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Roger Campbell

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