Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Europe Parkinson Disease Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Parkinsons disease incidence has been on a rise in Europe in recent years and it most likely to continue rising in the near future. It has been estimated that currently, more than 1 million in Europe are affected by Parkinsons disease. This figure is most likely to double by 2030. Among the most common neurodegenerative disease (after Alzheimers disease), Parkinsons is the second most common and it is expected that with ageing population, its prevalence would grow significantly.

One of the major drivers of the Parkinsons drugs market in the Europe is the rising uptake of key current brands along with the launch of three new therapies which would help sustain the Parkinsons disease market through 2022. However, growing competition from generics would continue to restrain the market in the future. Consequently, owing to competitive forces, the total sales of therapies used to treat the disease would remain relatively flat over the next decade.

Europe Parkinsons Disease Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Parkinsons disease. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the European Parkinsons Disease drug market based upon development process.

Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Europe Parkinsons Disease Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:

Drug Profile Overview

Alternate Names for Drug

Active Indication

Phase of Development

Mechanism of Action

Brand Name

Patent Information

Country for Clinical Trial

Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator

Administrative Route

Drug Class

ATC Codes



Europe Parkinsons Disease Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:

Research: 12

Clinical: 26

Phase-I: 14

Phase-I/II: 2

Phase-II: 6

Phase-II/III: 1

Phase-III: 3

Preregistration: 1

Marketed: 18



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156599/europe-parkinson-disease-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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