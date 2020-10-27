Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. The report explores the current outlook in Europe and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.



The Europe polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is expected to register a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Europe Major Players in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market are:

Formosa Plastics Corporation, Covestro AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Westlake Chemical Corporation, LG Chem, and others.



Market Overview:

PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style.



- Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing use of plastics to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy, growing demand from the construction industry, and increasing applications in the healthcare industry

- However, hazardous impacts on humans and the environment are expected to majorly hinder the growth of the market studied.

- The accelerating usage of electric vehicles and PVC recycling are likely to act as an opportunity in the future



Germany to Dominate the Market:

- Germany is the largest economy in Europe and the fifth largest globally. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, accounting for 20% of the total industrial revenue.

- Public consumption rate has increased by 0.5%, which is expected to drive the growth of the automotive, construction, and electrical & electronics sectors, along with the accelerating growth of the PVC market.

- The public investment increased by over 1.5% in the construction sector in the recent past. Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly. This is expected to increase the demand for PVC in the country during the forecast period.

- Besides this, the German Plastics Packaging Industry Association expects 5.1% increase in the sales for German plastic packaging production and a 3.9% increase in volume in the recent past, which is expected to be driven by the healthy economic conditions in the country. This is further likely to add to the demand for PVC in the country.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Europe and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



