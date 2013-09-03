Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013 market report to its offering

Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013



Summary



Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013 is the latest policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the region. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the renewable energy policies across the major countries in Europe namely Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Turkey. The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of their renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in each of these countries. The report also provides insights to major policy initiatives for the market development of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, biopower and biofuels. A comparative snapshot of major policy instruments in these countries to support the renewable energy industry has also been provided. Information related to energy efficiency schemes in these countries has also ben provided.



The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.



Scope



- The report covers policy measures and incentives used by the major countries in Europe to promote renewable energy.

- The report details promotional measures in different countries both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies namely solar, wind, geothermal, hydro and bioenergy.

- The report also highlights the differences and focus of the renewable energy policy frameworks in different countries in Europe.

- The report provides a platform for comparison of various renewable energy policies across countries. Major countries include Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Turkey.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken on renewable energy by different markets.

- Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting the renewable energy markets.

- Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in different countries.

- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the renewable energy market.

- Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140150/europe-renewable-energy-policy-handbook-2013.html