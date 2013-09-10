Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- "Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013" is the latest policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the region. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the renewable energy policies across the major countries in Europe namely Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Turkey. The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of their renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in each of these countries. The report also provides insights to major policy initiatives for the market development of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, biopower and biofuels. A comparative snapshot of major policy instruments in these countries to support the renewable energy industry has also been provided. Information related to energy efficiency schemes in these countries has also ben provided.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.
Scope
- The report covers policy measures and incentives used by the major countries in Europe to promote renewable energy.
- The report details promotional measures in different countries both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies namely solar, wind, geothermal, hydro and bioenergy.
- The report also highlights the differences and focus of the renewable energy policy frameworks in different countries in Europe.
- The report provides a platform for comparison of various renewable energy policies across countries. Major countries include Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Turkey.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken on renewable energy by different markets.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting the renewable energy markets.
- Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in different countries.
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the renewable energy market.
- Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2013
- Energy Security Market by Power Plants (Nuclear, Thermal And Hydro, Oil And Gas And Renewable Energy), By Technologies (Physical, Network Security), Professional Services - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Amended Renewable Energy Targets Attract Increased Investment in Both Large and Small Scale Projects
- Renewable Energy Corporation ASA (REC) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Renewable Energy Corporation ASA (REC) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Renewable Energy Holdings plc (REH) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Solar Photovoltaic Power Market to 2020 - Market Leaders to Achieve Grid Parity due to Decreasing Module Prices, Low Maintenance and Ease of Installation
- Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners, L.P. (BEP.UN) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Scenario in Europe - Infrastructure, Investment and Regulations Analysis to 2020