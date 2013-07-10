Europe Seed Treatment Market to Grow $633.2 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The report "Europe Seed Treatment Market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018"defines and segments the seed treatment market with analysis and forecasting of the European revenues for both synthetic as well as bio-based seed treatments. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for seed treatment market with an analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types, product applications and crop types across countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Sweden.



Seed treatments are widely used across the globe, and are very useful in safeguarding crops against various insects, diseases, and pests in a cost-effective way. Seed treatment plays a vital role as it improves the quality and yield of agricultural produce. Based on applications, the seed treatment market can be bifurcated into three types-insecticides (chemical), fungicides (chemical), and bio-control.



The global seed treatment market was valued at $363.7 million in 2012 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2018, to be valued at $633.2 million. Seed treatment chemical insecticide is the largest segment of seed treatment market and accounts for over 52.2% of the market share. European nations, driven by the stringent legislations and regulations, lay more focus on the Bio-control agents for seed treatments. For the evaluation period, European region is expected to show a promising growth of 13.2% in the bio-control segment, to be valued at $8.3 million in 2018.



Scope of the report



This research report categorizes the Europe Seed Treatment Market on the basis of Type, by Country, Crop Trends and Forecasting revenues and analyzing trends in each of the following:



Types: Chemical, Non-chemical

Applications:Insecticides, fungicides, bio-control, and other chemical seed treatments

Crop applications: Cereals & grains, oilseeds and other crops

Country: France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Sweden and others



