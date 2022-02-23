Europe Sees Boom in Technology Recruitment in 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- In the three months to October 2021, Europe was the fastest growing region for machine learning recruitment. This is just one of the areas in which this part of the world is currently experiencing a significant spike in technology recruitment. The figures for 2021 show that Germany is one of the key locations in Europe for machine learning roles in particular - 2.5% of all the machine learning job ads for Europe for the period ending in October last year were related to roles in Germany, up from 1.5% the year before. Europe was a hotspot for hiring across the technology field in 2021 with roles in all areas experiencing positive activity and major spikes in key innovative fields, such as machine learning. Given the increased pressure on businesses to improve IT infrastructure, security and services it's likely that this growth is going to continue throughout 2022.



As a technology recruiter, Glocomms closely follows the trends, such as the boom in machine learning recruitment in Europe last year. The firm was established in 2013 and is now a go-to for organisations looking to capitalise on innovative tech to help drive progress and growth. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm has extensive resources to help ensure that the right connections are being made. Glocomms is a technology recruiter with a very broad range of expertise that includes everything, from hiring for commercial services and development & engineering roles to recruitment for areas such as enterprise solutions and data & analytics. This breadth allows the firm to create bespoke hiring solutions for every type of business, from disruptive start-ups to international corporations. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions is used to create options for every type of recruitment need.



Given the spike in demand for IT talent in Germany, it's vital for a technology recruiter to have an extensive reach in the country. Glocomms' network covers most major hubs nationwide, including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The team also has the advantage of being part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which adds an essential global dimension to what Glocomms is able to offer clients and candidates. This is reinforced by being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Being a technology recruiter requires keeping a close eye on market changes and trends and Glocomms has invested heavily in internal teams so that they are always up to date. Consultants receive ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Java Developer, Network and Security Engineer and Large Enterprise Account Executive.



The team at Glocomms said, "A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



