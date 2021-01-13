Europe to Be the Most Lucrative Market for Food Blenders & Mixers by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- The report "Food Blenders & Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixer & Blender), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverage, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation & Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global food blenders & mixers market size is estimated to account for about USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 9.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.



The food blenders & mixers market is driven by advances in food blending and mixing technologies used across the food and beverage industry. The increasing demand for convenience foods and changing consumer lifestyles drive the demand in this market. Apart from this, the rising disposable income of people living in emerging nations, coupled with the growing demand for convenience food due to hectic lifestyles, has been driving the market for food blenders and mixers. The key driving factors of the food blenders & mixers market include continuous developments happening in the food processing industry and consumers adopting prepared foods in the daily dietary lifestyles. Technological innovations is one of the major trends, which is also fueling the food blenders & mixers market in the food & beverage industry.



By application, the beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market in 2020.



The beverage industry is witnessing an incrementally rising demand in the global market for blenders and mixers, by application, owing to the fact that mixing and blending is a vital part of beverage processing. Also, the European and North American markets have higher demands for beverages. Thus, beverage manufacturers in those regions invest in the mixing and blending equipment for gaining higher yields and volumes. The growing demand for functional beverages, requiring fortification of various nutritional ingredients in the final products, is expected to further bolster the demand for mixer and blender in the coming years.



The segment estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market in 2020, by mode of operation, is the semi-automatic segment.



Unlike fully automatic mixers and blenders that require high capital investment, semi-automatic mixer and blender enable small- and medium-scale manufacturers to support high yield with consistent quality without compromising on the production efficiency. Major companies operating in the food and beverage manufacturing industry opt for a cost-effective alternative, which is catered to by blender & mixer having a semi-automatic mode of operation. Also, these machines are largely used in the Asia Pacific region, where the availability of human resources is available at an affordable cost. Hence, the semi-automatic market segment dominates the global food blenders & mixers market, by mode of operation. However, the technological advancements and requirements for automated and integrated food processing equipment are expected to drive the growth of automatic blenders & mixers, in the coming years, at a higher pace.



The batch mixing segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market in 2020, by technology.



Batch mixing technology mixers & blenders are majorly consumed in diverse manufacturing and processing food industries that aim to produce products and materials in specified amounts or groups. Batch mixing equipment is largely preferred where many formulations are produced on the same production line or from a similar type of application, for instance, bakery doughs and preparations. The batch mixing technology is used in applications where ingredient properties change over time, the production quantities are small, and strict control of mix composition is required. Hence, owing to the cost-effectiveness, desired quality in products, and homogeneity & customization options offered, the batch mixing technology segment dominated the market for food blenders & mixers, by technology. However, the growing demand from food and beverage companies is expected to drive the market for continuous mixing technology blenders and mixers.



By type, the high shear mixer segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market in 2020.



The high shear mixer type of food blender & mixer accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. A high shear mixer helps food & beverage processors in dispersing or transporting one phase or an ingredient in the solid, liquid, or gaseous forms into the liquid form, through which it normally turns immiscible. Also, high shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. Owing to the high use of mixers in the beverage application industry, the market for high shear mixers is dominating the market for food blenders and mixers market, by type. High shear mixers are widely used fluid-based product mixing, and thus, the growing beverage industry is ultimately driving the growth for high shear mixers. Also, the players across developed regions such as North America and Europe have relatively higher investment potential, which has resulted in the higher adopting of high shear mixers for beverages and dairy-based product processing.



Europe is estimated to dominate the food blenders & mixers market in 2020



Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The food blenders & mixers market in Europe is dominating, owing to the concentration of the global players such as GEA Group (Germany), Marel (Iceland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Bühler (Switzerland), Krones (Germany), and a few others. The market for food blenders & mixers here is mature, and hence, the growth is moderate compared to other regions. The players in the region are pioneers in launching and developing newer technological advancements. For instance, in March 2018, GEA redesigned its one of the leading mixing and blending products, Batch Formula test mixers, by improving the level of efficiency, flexibility, and hygiene to the highest possible levels. Western Europe is witnessing an increasing demand for prepared food products such as special cheese varieties or yogurts, RTE food, and snack products, which require integrated systems for processing. Bakery is one of the major segments in the food & beverage industry in Europe. Thus, the food blenders & mixers market is dominating in this region, owing to the optimum usage of processing equipment in the country's food & beverage industry.



This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the food blenders & mixers market. The key players in the food blenders & mixers market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Krones AG (Germany), SPX Flow Inc (US), Marel HF (Iceland), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Limited (Japan), Paul Mueller Co (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), EKATO Holding GmbH (Germany), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (US), Diosna GmbH (Germany), Silverson Machines Inc. (United Kingdom), Fristam Pumps (US), Pentair PLC (The Netherlands), ARDE Barinco (US), and General Machine Company (GEMCo) (US).



The food blenders & mixers market also consists of SME's and start-up players, which include Amixon Mixing Technologies (Germany), Primix B.V. (The Netherlands), Q-Pumps (Mexico), TechnoSilos AP (Italy), Admix Inc (US), Cabbage Shredders (Latvia) Nano Pharm Tech Machinery Equipment Co Ltd (China), TGD Makine San. ve Tic. Ltd. ªti. (Turkey), Automated process equipment corporation (APEC) (US), STK Makina (Turkey), Laser Srl (Italy), UNI-MASZ H.M.Juszczuk Sp.j. (Poland), Agitaser (Spain), Valtorta Battaggion Group S.r.l. (Italy), and FLUIMAC Pump Solution (Italy).



