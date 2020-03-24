Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled "Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", projects that the Europe urinary catheters market value will reach USD 1.76 billion by 2026 from its current value of USD 1.08 billion. The report also provides a detailed assessment of the factors and emerging trends in competition and regions that will influence and shape the market in the stipulated period.



Key Players Operating in The Europe Urinary Catheters Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Coloplast A/S

- Clinisupplies Ltd.

- ConvaTec Group PLC

- Teleflex Incorporated

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Hollister Incorporated

Launching of Novel Products to Drive the Competition

Competition in the Europe urinary catheters market is driven by increased R&D activities to develop new products and mergers and acquisitions. For example, Coloplast launched a new range of products, SenSura Mio Baby and SenSura Mio Kids, specifically designed for kids and babies having to live with a stoma. Further, companies are acquiring other players to strengthen their grip on the market. For example, C.R. Bard, along with its urology and urinary incontinence products, was acquired by BD in 2017 to diversify their product range and establish a stronger presence in the market.



Steadily Climbing Number of Aging People in Europe to Propel the Market

The Europe urinary catheters market size is slated for considerable expansion owing to the increasing geriatric population in the continent. The United Nations data on population shows that Europe houses the largest number of elderly people in the world, with one in every four Europeans being 60 years and above in age. According to the WFIP's projections, by 2050, the number of Europeans above 65 years of age will increase at a rate of 70% and those aged above 80 will shoot up by 170%. Since urinary disorders are very likely to affect old people, a growing geriatric population brings good news for the Europe urinary catheters market. To add to that, life-expectancy in Europe has gone up at a healthy rate, elongating lifespans of people and driving up the demand for urinary catheters.

Key Segmentation:

By Product

- Indwelling Catheters

- Intermittent Catheters

- External Catheters

By Application

- Urinary Incontinence

- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

- Surgery

- Others

By Gender

- Female

- Male

By End User

- Hospitals

- Age Care Centers

- Others

By Country/ sub-region

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Sweden

- Netherlands

- Switzerland

- Poland

- Ukraine

- Portugal

- Rest of Nordic



