Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Based on end-user, the Europe warm edge spacer market is bifurcated into commercial and residential sectors. Both these sectors are expected to outline considerable demand owing to the product's high durability, greater strength and better thermal performance.



Leading companies in Europe warm edge spacer market such as Alu Pro Srl, Ensinger, SWISSPACER, Technoform, Allmetal, Inc., Quanex Building Products, HELIMA GmbH, Kömmerling, Fenzi Group, Thermoseal Group, Saint Best Group, AGC Glass, BYSTRONIC GLASS, H.B. Fuller Company and Warmex



Europe warm edge spacer market is poised for a robust growth on the heels of strong demand from residential and commercial spaces, given that spacers have better thermal performance, high durability and tremendous strength. Burgeoning urbanization is also likely to have a positive influence on the industry expansion as stakeholders emphasize on reduction of energy tariffs.



Expanding penetration of commercial building structures, including offices is anticipated to boost product deployment across Europe warm edge spacer market. Moreover, government regulations have been beefed up to curb carbon footprints.



Amid climate change concern shaping up to be a burning topic in Europe, demand for sustainable and green building structures has skyrocketed. Assessing a host of industry dynamics, Global Market Insights, Inc., has projected Europe warm edge spacer market to observe an annual installation of more than 780 million meters by 2026.



Warm edge spacers are becoming highly sought-after as manufacturers switch from double glazing to triple low-E glazing window. Rising inclination towards green building structures to reduce greenhouse gas emission will augur well for adoption of triple low-E glazing windows.



With an additional pane of glass, triple low-E enhances the ER rating, keeps the building warm while allowing the sun's heat in, it also derails harmful ray of the sun in the summer. Triple low-emissivity windows are gaining traction among stakeholders as these products are perceived to be more energy efficient than double-gazed products.



It is expected that soaring popularity of triple low-E glazed products will boost the Europe warm edge spacer market share in the ensuing period. It is worth mentioning that triple low-E warm edge spacer market contributed more than 40% revenue in 2019.



With improved insulation and making buildings energy efficient, triple glazed products are regarded as a top-notch solution in modern, ultra-low-energy residential and commercial buildings.



With triple glazed windows coming on the horizon and becoming a gamechanger for manufacturers, investment in Russia is touted to pick pace. Given that energy conservation has become a large concern in the region, infusion of investment in green technologies through the adoption of flexible spacers and triple low-E glazing products has risen considerably in Russia.



Global Market Insights, Inc., projects the Europe warm edge spacer market Russia in to expand at a robust CAGR of over 6% through 2026. Not only Russia, but popularity of warm edge spacers has surged in the Great Britain and Scandinavian countries as well.



With energy efficiency and energy conservation high on the agenda, Russia is touted to be a major revenue pocket for stakeholders vying to boost their portfolios.



