European Asset Management Sector Hits New $12B High

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Figures from late 2020 show that a spike in the level of deal activity over the course of the year last year meant that the European asset management sector hit a new $12Bn high in 2021. Asset management recruiters all over the region have been focused on helping firms to take advantage of this influx of merger and acquisition activity. As a whole, the transaction value for 2021 was almost double the numbers recorded for the year before in 2020. The most recent financial data available shows that there were more than 362 M&A deals in the European fund management sector last year - this is a figure that easily surpasses the volume for January to December from the year before when there were 279 deals struck. Given that 2020 was already being considered a very positive year in terms of deal activity it's clear that the figures for 2021 have created an even more positive outlook for the asset management sector going into the new year.



Asset management recruiters like Selby Jennings provide key support to organisations at the centre of deal activity and looking to recruit to support greater profitability and growth. The firm was established in 2004 and has become a key partner to enterprises at all levels, from small, innovative start-ups to internationally renowned brands. As well as being experienced asset management recruiters, the team at Selby Jennings has skills and experience in a range of other vital banking and financial services fields. These include financial technology, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial, risk management and corporate and investment banking. The firm has created a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and is able to support a whole range of talented people keen to take a career-defining next step. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the needs of all organisations can be met.



One of the key attributes for asset management recruiters is being able to provide a recruitment service that reaches across borders. Selby Jennings has a strong base in the UK with a robust nationwide reach that includes major hubs such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. The British team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that brings an essential international dimension to what the firm can offer. This is reinforced by Selby Jennings' position as the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The strength of the internal team at Selby Jennings is a key part of the firm's success - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well-established asset management recruiters, the firm currently has many opportunities available, including Supplier Manager [d/f/m Banking], Infrastructure Debt [Director] and Operations Analyst.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.