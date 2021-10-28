European Cloud Market Will Be Worth $140 Billion by 2028

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- The European cloud computing market is forecast to grow significantly over the next decade. It is estimated that by 2028 the market will be worth $140 billion as more and more businesses start investing heavily in this as a resource. One of the key drivers for upcoming expansion of the market is the increasing number of data centres that are being established all over Europe. Google, for example, recently set up new data centres in multiple locations, including Germany, the UK and Finland and has dedicated $3.3 billion to adding more data centres across Europe. Other factors likely to help increase cloud computing across Europe include the significant expansion of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and the increasing number of businesses discovering the benefits of this, as well as the driving need to replace legacy infrastructure that is affecting enterprises across the spectrum. It seems as though momentum behind cloud computing is simply going to keep building.



Glocomms is a cloud infrastructure recruiter with significant experience of the European market. The firm was established in 2013 and now has a reach that extends across the country in Germany - to major cities including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne - as well as across the Continent. The firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that extends this reach even further and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As well as expertise as a cloud infrastructure recruiter, Glocomms provides support for enterprises looking to secure business critical talent in all areas of technology, including development and engineering, cyber security, data and analytics and enterprise solutions. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well placed to help organisations reach the people that they need.



Glocomms is also a cloud infrastructure recruiter focused on supporting talented people looking to make a mark on the technology sector in Europe. The firm works with a broad spectrum of organisations, from agile, innovative startups to well established big brands, and has developed a network of key connections globally. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions help to provide options for enterprises and individuals looking to connect. Streamlining the process of recruitment has always been the priority for Glocoms. Becoming a leading specialist cloud infrastructure recruiter has required not just an in-depth knowledge of the technology sector but also how to improve hiring outcomes and the efficiency of the process. The team are trained consistently to help achieve this and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many different roles available via Glocomms including Network and Security Project Manager, Enterprise Account Executive and Data Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.