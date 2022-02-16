European Commission Establishes Testing and Quality Assurance Schemes to Advance Breast Cancer Services

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Assuring quality has become an increasingly vital sector within the Life Sciences sector and European Commission have recognised this by establishing the European quality assurance scheme for breast cancer services to define a common set of both quality and safety requirements for breast cancer services in order to improve the quality of care offered to women. The implementation of quality assurance schemes allows patients to have access to the highest quality of care, from screening and diagnosis all the way through to end-of-life care. Services compliant with the requirements can apply for certification of the quality of care they provide. Schemes like these have increased the demand for quality assurance professionals in Europe to thoroughly investigate and test medical services, whilst unlocking news tools to respond to rapid medical advancements and experts predict this growth to continue through to 2030.



EPM Scientific supports organisations keen to take advantage of the impressive growth forecast for testing and quality assurance. The firm's history with quality assurance jobs is broad and just part of what the team can offer. In addition, EPM Scientific has experience in hiring for many other related fields, from medical affairs to R&D, clinical development to medical communications and clinical operations. The firm was founded in 2012 and has focused on the ethos that 'talent drives growth,' establishing a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and a network of contacts at key businesses across the life sciences sector. This makes the team at EPM Scientific a go-to for ambitious individuals keen to take career-defining next steps, as well as organisations looking to recruit to support market growth. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for every type of hiring need.



With a vast expertise in quality assurance jobs, the team at EPM Scientific has become a key partner to businesses across Germany, in major hubs including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The team in Germany is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than a thousand, providing a vital international dimension to the reach that the firm has. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the recruitment world has evolved throughout the pandemic, investing in the internal team has ensured that EPM Scientific can continue to deliver when it comes to supporting quality assurance jobs and client growth goals. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many roles available via the firm today, not just quality assurance jobs. These include Sales Specialist, Quality Engineer and Production Scheduler.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



