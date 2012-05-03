"European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2012 - Review and Analysis" - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2012 - Review and Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2012 - Review and Analysis" provides key information, analysis on research studies and companies with their exhibited products at the ECR 2012 Conference. The report provides the highlights of the meeting, presentations and key participants with description on their exhibited products.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key players and their exhibited products.
- Qualitative analysis on key research presentations.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the activities and developments at ECR 2012 Conference that can have an impact on the market.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying key market players and their products
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the market opportunities.
