Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "European Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Trends and Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Crop protection chemicals are widely used across the globe, and are very useful to safeguard crops against various insects, diseases, and pests. Pesticides are very important as they improve the quality and yield of agricultural produce. Based on applications, crop protection chemicals market can be bifurcated into three types, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.
Herbicides are used in the agriculture land to control or kill weeds. Insecticides are applied to provide plants with protection against various insects and fungicides safeguards plants from various diseases. Effective pest management significantly reduces pre and post damage of the crops.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Though the mode of action of biopesticides is very slow but they are not harmful to environment and human health. Increasing regulatory requirements have been proved to be one the beneficial factor affecting biopesticides market. Adoption of bio-pesticides is growing as an effective alternative for crop protection with less or no hazard to the environment. To capitalize on the growth trend in the global bio-pesticide market, several leading crop protection chemical companies are rushing in to the development and manufacturing of bio-pesticides
Growth in the demand for crop protection chemicals is expected to come from Eastern and Central Europe, especially countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and Poland. Grains, cereals, and potatoes are key segments in the German crop protection chemicals market as Germany is a major producer and supplier of beer in the world
The European market for crop protection chemicals, in terms of active ingredient volume was estimated at 639.4 KT in 2011 and is expected to reach 741.9.5KT by 2018. Europe is the second largest market for herbicides. Coming out of slow growth in 2008 and 2009 owing to economic downturn and bad weather conditions, herbicide market in Europe started recovery and expected $15,848.5 million by revenue by 2018. Growers in these regions are more educated and aware about the important role of fungicides to drive quality and yield. Further, this region is experiencing the emergence of rapidly growing growers segment that eyeing to optimize their yield profitably and have high-quality crops. This has turned into increased adoption of fungicides. This trend is expected to continue in the near future to increase per acre yield and quality of cereals in Europe.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Global Trends and Forecast To 2018
- Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Trends and Forecast to 2018
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Europe Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), By Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control And Others) And By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds And Others): Trends, Forecasts And Technical Insights Up To 2018
- North America Seed Treatment Market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018
- Asia-Pacific - Seed Treatment Market By Type (Chemical & Non-Chemical), Application (Fungicide, Insecticide, Bio-Control & Others) & Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Others) - Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Types, Applications, Crop Types & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Seed Treatment Market Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Acrylic Acid & Its Derivatives Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018