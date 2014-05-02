European Crystal Banquet Reveals the Secret to a Successful Wedding Reception

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- According to Cost of Wedding, the average couple spends $11,230 on a wedding venue, catering and rentals. One must wonder, however, what type of venue one used as a person's wedding is one of the most important days of a person's life and the wrong choice could be disastrous, no matter the cost. "European Crystal wants to show consumers why the choice of venue remains one of the most important decisions one must make when planning a wedding. Contact EC Banquet today to set up a consultation as this meeting determines if European Crystal Banquet is the right choice for your big day," Krystyna Cazares of European Crystal Banquet explains.



EC Banquet sits down with each potential client to determine his or her needs and go over the various steps required when one chooses a venue for a wedding. Before and after the event, food, drinks, and music are provided. The steps covered during this consultation include setting one's budget for the banquet hall, sizing of the venue to ensure it easily holds all guests, the tone of the banquet hall. and the food selection. The Grand Ballroom offers 19 foot ceilings, rich and neutral colors and grand chandeliers while the Parlor Room provides a more intimate setting, featuring two fireplaces at each end and mahogany wood floors, among other attractions.



"Banquet halls need to provide room for all guests to mingle comfortably, yet shouldn't be so large that people don't interact. Establishing a budget and ensuring the venue fits easily into the budget offers the happy couple the opportunity to splurge more in other areas. In addition, this helps to prevent an oversized venue as one can choose one that meets their needs and save here also. When choosing, one needs to ensure the venue is elegant and sets the right tone, one that mimics the overall tone of the ceremony while reflecting the personality of the newly joined couple," Cazares continues.



Food often also dictates the success or failure of an event. Everyone has attended a beautiful wedding only to be sorely disappointed with the reception and the food offered. This is never an issue with European Crystal Banquet. Couples using the venue find they have a wide variety of menus to choose from and, no matter which menu is selected, the food is outstanding. Couples select from a wedding lunch menu, a Friday/Sunday menu, a Saturday wedding menu and a South Asian wedding menu, among others.



"Contact European Crystal Banquet today to set up this consultation. Voted 'best of the knot' two years running, EC Banquet has a reputation to uphold and does everything reasonably possible to ensure each couple is thrilled with their reception and every aspect of it," Cazares declares.



About European Crystal Banquet

European Crystal Banquet remains one of the top rated wedding venues within the Chicago area and has been honored with 'best of the knot' for Chicago wedding venues two years running. The elegant grand ballroom holds up to 550 guests with ease and caters to a wide range of events and ceremonies. Providing excellent service, amazing food, and amazing weddings at affordable rates, European Crystal Banquet is the place to hold your next function.