European Data Centres Leading the Way Against Climate Change

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The European Tech industry is leading the way in the transition to a climate neutral economy. Leading cloud and infrastructure providers and data centre operators have created the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact in which a plethora of companies and associations, including the most significant industry players, have agreed to a self-regulatory initiative to make European data centres carbon neutral by 2030. Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal stated, "Citizens across Europe use even more technology to go about their daily lives and want this technology, also to help secure a sustainable future for people and planet."



As the leading specialist recruiters of IT and technology talent in the tech sector for Germany and Europe, Glocomms delivers exceptional, long-lasting recruitment solutions for a plethora of enterprises. Established in 2013, the company has worked relentlessly to nurture a network of skilled professionals throughout the world which has enabled them to become the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. Glocomms have offices throughout the world, with their German base being in Berlin. The organisation has over 750 employees worldwide who work diligently to provide their clients with the best recruiting options. Over the last 8 years, Glocomms have invested heavily in their consultants' training to ensure that they are using the best-in-class recruiting technologies to allow all those involved to benefit from an effective, accurate, streamlined process. From Berlin and Hamburg, to Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne, the team of ambitious consultants will advise on career prospects across the width and breadth of Germany. The company allows businesses to be confident in the knowledge that one of their greatest challenges, talent acquisition, is in expert hands.



The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors from IT and technology to enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering and more. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: Account Executive Public Sector, Sales Director – EMEA, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Field Engineer – CCNA, Finance Project Manager, Partner Account Manager DACH, Commercial Account Manager DACH, Cloud Engineer, Station Developer, International Pre-Sales Engineer. These are just a selection of the positions available with immense career growth opportunities.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



