European Discount Retail Market Rising Trends and Growing Business Opportunities 2020 to 2023

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the European Discount Retail Market: Associated British Foods (Primark), B&M European Value Retail, Dunelm, H&M Hennes & Mauritz and others.



Executive Summary:



Retail industry is very vast with different types of outlet models. Here people purchases various commodities for personal consumption. Retail sales can be executed via different modes such as online mode or brick and mortar stores. There are broadly four types of retail businesses: hardline (e.g.. Car, furniture's, etc.), Soft goods or consumables (clothing, shoes, and toiletries), Food (like meat, cheese, produce, etc.) and Art (e.g. books and musical instruments).



There are several types of retail stores available in the industry such as departmental store, Big Box Store, Discount Store, Warehouse Stores, Mom-and-Pop Stores, E-tailers, Malls, etc. One of the important type of retail store is discount retail stores. Discount retail or discount store are those retail/departmental stores which offers a variety of merchandise and services and organized in separate departments, at prices significantly lower than prices at conventional retailers.



Discount retail stores are of two types: food oriented and general merchandise. Food oriented type is further sub-categorized into box (limited line) stores and warehouse stores. whereas general merchandise includes full-line discount stores, off-price chains, factory outlets, membership clubs, closeout retailers, discount variety store and internet discount sites. Usually all the discount retail stores displays similar features such as Less fashion-sensitive merchandise, shopping carts and centralized checkout service are provided, etc.



Europe discount retail market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). Europe discount retail market is supported by various growth drivers, such as improving asda income tracker, developing European disposable income, European food inflation, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, challenging industry for small players, challenges moving from a store-based to a multichannel model , etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, stronger european consumer outlook, growing high income customer base etc.



