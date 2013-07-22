Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "European Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free injectors, Auto-injectors, Nasal sprays, Transdermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) - Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The European drug delivery market was worth $39.9 billion in the year 2012. The drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of route of administration into nine categories - oral, pulmonary, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery. Over the years, drug delivery technologies have grown phenomenally from plain drug reformulation and release technologies, to innovative platforms that hold a huge potential for the effective delivery of biologicals and novel drugs.
Patent expiries of certain blockbuster drugs, growing demand for self-administration and home healthcare devices, rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer and growing focus on pediatric and geriatric patients are accelerating the growth of this market. However, drug failures and recalls and technical barriers are estimated to hamper the growth of this market. Over the years, drug delivery technologies have grown phenomenally from plain drug reformulation and release technologies to innovative platforms that hold a huge potential for the effective delivery of biologicals and novel drugs.
The growing number of elderly persons is a large consumer of home care drug delivery devices. Expanding applications of drug delivery into niche therapeutic areas, strategic collaborations and self-administration and home care drug delivery devices represent vast opportunities for key players in this market. According to a 2012 report published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the total geriatric population of Switzerland (aged 60 years and older) was 23% of the total population. This number is expected to increase to 32% by 2030 and to 37% by 2050. An increase in the number of geriatric patients and rise in demand for convenient drug delivery options pose major opportunities for the development of innovative and easy-to-use drug delivery systems.
The geographies covered in this study are Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe (RoE). Germany is the largest market for drug delivery, followed by France and the U.K. However, these countries are expected to grow at a slower pace than Russia and RoE, primarily due to a certain amount of saturation in the market. The latter markets are poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the expansion of these economies, increase in disposable income, development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing penetration of health insurance, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
