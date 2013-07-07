European Drug Delivery Technology Market Is About to Reach $59.1 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2013 -- The "European Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free injectors, Auto-injectors, Nasal sprays, Trans dermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) - Forecasts to 2017"analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the following regions:-



- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Spain

- Italy

- Russia

- Rest of Europe (RoE)



This report studies the European drug delivery market, with forecast to 2017.



The European Drug Delivery Technologies Market was worth $39.9 billion in the year 2012. This market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five-year period owing to the rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, growing demand for self administration and home healthcare devices, patent expires of certain blockbuster drugs and growing focus on pediatric and geriatric patients.



The European drug delivery market is categorized into nine segments:-



- Oral

- Pulmonary

- Trans dermal

- Injectable

- Ocular

- Nasal

- Topical

- Implantable

- Transmucosal



Oral drug delivery occupied the largest market share in Europe in 2012, while pulmonary drug delivery is the fastest growing segment of the European drug delivery market.



Prefilled and fillable syringes, metered dose inhalers, transdermal patches, needle-free injectors, auto and pen injectors are some of the commonly adopted drug delivery technologies in Europe. The use of implantable devices like cardiac stents and brachytherapy seeds for drug delivery is also increasing in adoption rates.



Strategic collaborations in the industry, home care drug delivery devices and expanding applications of drug delivery into niche therapeutic areas present tremendous opportunities for the growth of this market. With the increasing geriatric population of Europe, the demand for home care drug delivery devices is also increasing.



Germany is the largest market for drug delivery, followed by France and the U.K.These three countries have a well-established pharmaceutical industry, which has stimulated the growth of the drug delivery market in these regions. The Russian and RoE markets are expected to witness double digit growth over the next five years, owing to the growing investments in the pharmaceutical industry and the development of healthcare infrastructure.



Key players in the European drug delivery technologies market are Becton, Dickinson & Company (U.S.), Novartis (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (U.K.), SkyePharma PLC (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), 3M Company (U.S.), and Alkermes (Ireland). Some of the emerging companies in this field include Drug Delivery International (U.K.), Foamix (Israel), QLT (Canada), and Bend Research (U.S.).



