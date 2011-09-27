European Food and Beverage Market: Strategic Assessments of Leading Suppliers - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of European Food and Beverage Market: Strategic Assessments of Leading Suppliers market report to its offering
This report provides insightful assessments of the performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the major competitors in the European Food and Beverage market. The report is designed to provide industry executives with strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs.
The companies analyzed in this report include A-B InBev, Cargill, Coca-Cola, Kraft Foods, Mars, Nestlé, PepsiCo, SABMiller, Tyson, and Unilever.
The report’s major objectives include:
- To establish a comprehensive, factual, annually-updated and cost-effective information base on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the leading players in the European food and beverage market.
- To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, marketing and technological capabilities vis-a-vis leading competitors.
- To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.
- To complement organizations’ internal competitor information gathering efforts by providing strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.
- To identify the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential.
Contains 600 pages and 77 tables
View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/40110/european-food-and-beverage-market-strategic-assessments-of-leading-suppliers.html
Browse all food market research reports at:
http://www.reportstack.com/subcategory_report/3/40/Consumer-Packaged-Goods-/food.html
Browse all beverage market research reports at :
http://www.reportstack.com/subcategory_report/3/41/Consumer-Packaged-Goods-/beverages-non-alcoholic.html and
http://www.reportstack.com/subcategory_report/3/43/Consumer-Packaged-Goods-/beverages-alcoholic.html
Browse all company profiles at:
http://www.reportstack.com/company/company_profiles/ALL