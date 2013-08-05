European Food Safety Testing Market Expected to Grow to $4,068.8 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The report "European Food Safety Testing Market By Contaminant (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Type (Meat & Poultry Product, Dairy Product, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food) & Country - Trends & Forecast To 2018" defines and segments the European food safety testing market with analysis & forecasting of revenue & volume for the food safety testing. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the food safety testing market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of European countries such as U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Poland.



Browse :

- 229 Market Data Tables

- 61 Figures

- 410 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on "European Food Safety Testing Market" 2018".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/european-food-safety-testing-market-1217.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



In Europe, the outbreak of foodborne illnesses has increased the concern for food safety among the consumers, government, regulatory bodies, and food manufacturers. European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has imposed food safety regulations that specify the maximum limit for the contaminants that may be a potential risk to the consumers. All the food producers have been made responsible to ensure safety of food. They practice HACCP system in the food safety testing to minimize the risk of food contamination that imposes testing of finished products and food ingredients during all stages of food production. The food safety regulations is also driven the globalization of food supply and increasing concern for contamination and consumption of genetically modified food.



The foodborne outbreak of E. coli in Germany has resulted stringent enforcement of food safety regulations. In 2012, pathogens testing in food samples dominated the safety testing market, as pathogen contamination has been responsible for maximum cases of food poisoning and food recalls. Salmonella testing dominated the market during the same period. E. coli is projected to be the fastest growing pathogen testing segment in the European market.



The European food safety testing market is projected to reach $4,068.8 million by 2018. In 2012, Germany was the largest food safety testing market followed by U.K. and France. Testing of fruit and vegetables for pathogen testing dominated the market. In 2012, rapid testing method was dominated by PCR-based methods, followed by immunoassay-based methods.



The leading players in the food safety testing market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek (U.K.), Bureau Veritas (France), and Silliker (U.S.). These market players have been focusing on application of rapid testing methods that provide quick & accurate qualitative & quantitative results on contaminants. Introduction of new products & services, and mergers & acquisitions in new markets have been the most preferred strategies adopted by the leading market players to sustain in the market.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1217



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1217



Browse related reports to Food and Beverage Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com