Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "European Home Healthcare Market By Products (Blood Glucose Meter, ECG, IV Equipment, Nutrition, Wheelchair, Fitness, Heart Rate Monitor, Pregnancy Test Kit), Services (Respiratory Therapy, Rehabilitation Therapy) & Telehealth - Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Europe home healthcare market is segmented as products, services, telehealth, and geography. The products market is further classified into homecare testing, screening & monitoring devices, home healthcare therapeutic equipment, mobility assist & other devices, and nutrition and fitness. The home healthcare services market is further segmented into unskilled care, rehabilitation therapy, infusion therapy and respiratory therapy, while the telehealth market includes monitoring devices, services, and managed equipment services. The total market is divided into seven major countries, i.e. Germany, France, U.K., Italy Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe (RoE).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fueled by the rising number of elderly people and technological advancements, the European home healthcare market has experienced significant growth over the past decade. A pivotal factor in the growth of this market has been the increasing healthcare cost, which have shifted the focus of healthcare from hospitals to home. Initiatives taken by governments to support home healthcare further propels the market. However, limited insurance coverage for home healthcare devices and risk to the safety of patients and home healthcare workers are the major deterrents curbing the growth of the European home healthcare market.
Germany is the largest market for European home healthcare, followed by France and U.K. The Russian and RoE market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the next five years. Key players in the Europe home healthcare market are Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Fresenious SE & Co KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), B. Braun (Germany), Baxter International (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), Air Liquide (France), Bupa Home Healthcare, Ltd (U.K.), Healthcare at Home (U.K.), and Linde Group (Germany).
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the European home healthcare devices and services market into the following segments and sub-segments:
The European home healthcare devices market, by product
Home Care Testing, Monitoring and Screening
Home Healthcare Therapeutic Equipment
Mobility Assist & Other Devices
Nutrition
Fitness
The product segments are sub-segmented by their application areas into the following types:
Home Care Testing, Monitoring and Screening
HIV Kits
BP Monitors
Blood Glucose meters
ECG/EKG Devices
EEG Devices
Apnea and Sleep Monitors
Holter Monitors
Event Monitors
Drug & Alcohol Test Kits
Coagulation Monitors
Cholesterol Monitoring Devices
Colon Cancer Test Kit
Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits
Fetal Heart Rate Monitors
Pregnancy BP Monitors
Ovulation and Pregnancy Test
Home Healthcare Therapeutic Equipment
Home Respiratory Therapy Equipments
Oxygen Delivery Systems
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Products
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports Medicine Devices Market By Products & Application (2012 - 2017) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Bayer HealthCare AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Physician-based Point of Care Diagnostics: Products, Players and Outlook to 2017
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic & Therapeutic Devices Market Global End-user Analysis, Competitive Landscape & Forecast to 2017
- Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Market - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Medical Bionic Implants Market [Vision, Brain, Heart, Orthopedic & Ear] - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2017
- GE Healthcare Market Share Analysis
- Renal Dialysis Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018